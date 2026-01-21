A Smashing Day at the Australian Open: Unexpected Twists and Victories

The fourth day of the Australian Open saw American Michael Zheng retire due to injury against Corentin Moutet, advancing the 32nd seed to the next round where he will meet Carlos Alcaraz.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina thrilled fans with a dramatic five-set win over Reilly Opelka, marking a highlight of persistence and determination. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff advanced with a commanding victory over Olga Danilovic.

Elsewhere, Aryna Sabalenka and Andrey Rublev both cruised into the next round, showcasing exceptional performances, while Emma Raducanu's journey ended with a straight-set loss. The day was filled with intense matches and outstanding displays of talent.

