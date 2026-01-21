Left Menu

A Smashing Day at the Australian Open: Unexpected Twists and Victories

The Australian Open's fourth day was marked by retirements, thrilling victories, and surprises. Michael Zheng retired in his match against Moutet, while Alejandro Davidovich Fokina celebrated a hard-fought win. Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka secured decisive victories, and Emma Raducanu faced a second-round exit.

Updated: 21-01-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:26 IST
A Smashing Day at the Australian Open: Unexpected Twists and Victories
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The fourth day of the Australian Open saw American Michael Zheng retire due to injury against Corentin Moutet, advancing the 32nd seed to the next round where he will meet Carlos Alcaraz.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina thrilled fans with a dramatic five-set win over Reilly Opelka, marking a highlight of persistence and determination. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff advanced with a commanding victory over Olga Danilovic.

Elsewhere, Aryna Sabalenka and Andrey Rublev both cruised into the next round, showcasing exceptional performances, while Emma Raducanu's journey ended with a straight-set loss. The day was filled with intense matches and outstanding displays of talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

