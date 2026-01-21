Historic Women's British & Irish Lions Tour to New Zealand Announced for 2027

The women's British & Irish Lions will make history with their first-ever tour in 2027, facing off against New Zealand in three tests across Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch, as announced on Wednesday.

The tour kicks off with a warm-up match against a New Zealand XV at Whangarei's Semenoff Stadium on September 4, followed by the first test at Auckland's Go Media Stadium a week later.

Fans and players alike anticipate this groundbreaking tour, which promises to elevate the women's game on a premier stage. Kick-off times for the matches are yet to be disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)