Historic Women's British & Irish Lions Tour to New Zealand Announced for 2027

The women's British & Irish Lions will embark on their inaugural tour in 2027, with matches in New Zealand. The tour includes three tests against the New Zealand team, set in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. The announcement marks a significant milestone for women's rugby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The women's British & Irish Lions will make history with their first-ever tour in 2027, facing off against New Zealand in three tests across Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch, as announced on Wednesday.

The tour kicks off with a warm-up match against a New Zealand XV at Whangarei's Semenoff Stadium on September 4, followed by the first test at Auckland's Go Media Stadium a week later.

Fans and players alike anticipate this groundbreaking tour, which promises to elevate the women's game on a premier stage. Kick-off times for the matches are yet to be disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

