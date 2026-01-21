KKR Appoints Dishant Yagnik: A New Era in Fielding Excellence

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have announced the appointment of Dishant Yagnik as their new fielding coach for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. The franchise expressed confidence in Yagnik's ability to enhance their fielding standards.

The addition of Yagnik, a former wicketkeeper-batter with a robust domestic career, marks a stride in bolstering the team's support staff. Yagnik joins an impressive lineup led by head coach Abhishek Nayar, alongside DJ Bravo, Shane Watson, Tim Southee, and Andre Russell in key coaching roles.

Yagnik, who played 25 IPL matches from 2011 to 2014, has maintained a consistent presence in the league as a fielding coach. His transition to KKR signals a new chapter in his coaching career as the team gears up for the season slated between March 26 and May 31, 2026.