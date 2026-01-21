Left Menu

Chinnaswamy Stadium: Revamping for Safe Return of Cricket

Karnataka State Cricket Association President Venkatesh Prasad announced progress in enhancing safety measures at Chinnaswamy Stadium following a fatal stampede in June. The upgrades include widening gates, improving fire safety protocols, and proposing digitized ticketing to ensure safer future cricket matches and to rebuild trust among stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a promising development for cricket enthusiasts, Karnataka State Cricket Association President Venkatesh Prasad announced that the Chinnaswamy Stadium has received conditional approval from the state government to host matches. This comes after extensive safety enhancements following the tragic stampede that forced a halt to events since June 4.

Prasad detailed the progress, highlighting widened gates, improved security measures, and enhanced fire safety protocols. Despite ongoing work, which is expected to conclude by mid-February, the government has shown confidence in the renovations. Efforts to digitize ticketing aim to eliminate on-site rushes, ensuring spectator safety.

The association engaged relentlessly with government officials, securing support from key figures. Prasad also announced plans for a refreshed cricket season in 2026-27, leveraging the expertise of cricket legends in the CAC. The collaborative efforts signal the dawn of a safe and robust return of cricket to Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

