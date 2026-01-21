Bangladesh Awaits Government's Final Decision on T20 World Cup Venue Shift

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has turned down Bangladesh's plea to move its 2026 T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka. BCB President Aminul Islam announced his appeal to the ICC for additional time to consult with the government regarding the contentious issue, ESPNcricinfo reports.

The ICC's decision came after an emergency board meeting, and while it provided a window for the BCB, it maintained that all security evaluations indicated no threat in India. However, Bangladesh expresses concerns over player safety and remains determined to explore other options.

Scheduled to play their opening match against West Indies in Kolkata, Bangladesh still hopes for a 'miracle' in getting a venue change. The ICC remains firm about the unchanged schedule, emphasizing the importance of its neutral stance and careful security assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)