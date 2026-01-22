Left Menu

The Kings League, founded by Gerard Pique, achieved record-breaking audience numbers during the Kings World Cup Nations tournament in Brazil. The event garnered 1.6 billion social media impressions and 120 million livestream viewers. The league's innovative format is drawing both online audiences and well-known athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 02:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 02:52 IST
Kings League: Breaking Records and Changing the Game

The Kings League, a brainchild of Gerard Pique, has set new benchmarks in audience engagement during its Kings World Cup Nations tournament in Brazil. The organization reported a staggering 1.6 billion social media impressions and over 120 million livestream viewers, establishing unprecedented records for the event.

Host nation Brazil triumphed over Chile with a 6-2 victory to claim the trophy on home ground once again, witnessed by 41,316 fans at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo. 'The Kings World Cup Nations 2026 marked not only our fourth major international tournament but also our largest by audience numbers and production scale,' explained Kings League CEO Djamel Agaoua.

The league's seven-a-side format, which incorporates gamified elements, aims to enhance entertainment and attract online viewership, competing with traditional football formats. Featuring influencers and former stars like Ronaldo Nazario, who presided over the event, Kings League is expanding rapidly across regions, including its recent launch in Saudi Arabia.

