Thrilling Actions on Day 5 of the Australian Open

Day five of the Australian Open witnessed impressive victories as Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys advanced to the next round. Key matches featured prominent players such as Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, and Naomi Osaka. Courts were lively as fierce competitors battled in sunny Melbourne.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 07:23 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 07:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The fifth day of the Australian Open delivered intense matches, with Jessica Pegula emerging victorious in her second-round match against McCartney Kessler, winning convincingly 6-0, 6-2.

Defending champion Madison Keys continued her winning form by defeating Ashlyn Krueger 6-1, 7-5 to proceed to the third round. On the prominent courts of Melbourne Park, top players like Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic were the main highlights, while the Margaret Court Arena featured a thrilling encounter between Italians Lorenzo Musetti and Lorenzo Sonego.

Women's tennis stars Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka were also in action, engaging spectators in thrilling performances as partly sunny skies graced the courts. The order of play included anticipated matches across Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, and John Cain Arena, showcasing tennis at its finest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

