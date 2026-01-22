Day 5 Drama at the Australian Open: Upsets and Triumphs
The Australian Open's fifth day witnessed intriguing matches, with Khachanov and Mensik achieving easy victories, while Badosa exited early. Pegula and Keys advanced confidently, as fans anticipate thrilling encounters involving stars like Djokovic, Swiatek, and Osaka in the subsequent rounds.
On Thursday, the fifth day of the Australian Open unfolded with swift victories for Karen Khachanov and Jakub Mensik, who both dominated their respective matches in under two hours. Meanwhile, the tournament saw an unexpected exit of 25th seed Paula Badosa, who was defeated by Oksana Selekhmeteva.
Jessica Pegula demonstrated her prowess by overpowering fellow American McCartney Kessler, while defending champion Madison Keys secured a spot in the third round, outlasting Ashlyn Krueger. The day set the stage for eagerly anticipated matchups involving big names, including Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic.
With marquee players like Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka in action, the atmosphere at Melbourne Park was electric. The day and night sessions on various courts promised thrilling matches, as the global tennis spectacle continued to captivate fans.
