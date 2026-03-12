Alcaraz and Draper Shine at Indian Wells as Djokovic Suffers Upset

World number one Carlos Alcaraz showcased his stellar form at Indian Wells by defeating Norway's Casper Ruud 6-1, 7-6(2). The celebrated Spaniard employed a superb service game to dominate, securing the quarter-finals spot after a decisive straight-sets victory.

In a major upset, Jack Draper toppled Novak Djokovic with a hard-fought victory, stretching through two hours and 35 minutes. Draper's resilience paid off as he clinched the match via a tie-break in the deciding set.

In other matches, top seeds Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, and Elena Rybakina powered through to the quarter-finals, each demonstrating remarkable skill and tenacity on the California courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)