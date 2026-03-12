Left Menu

Alcaraz and Draper Shine at Indian Wells as Djokovic Suffers Upset

World number one Carlos Alcaraz continued his impressive form at Indian Wells, beating Casper Ruud to reach the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Jack Draper stunned Novak Djokovic in a thrilling match. Other key players like Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, and Elena Rybakina also advanced to the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 09:47 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

World number one Carlos Alcaraz showcased his stellar form at Indian Wells by defeating Norway's Casper Ruud 6-1, 7-6(2). The celebrated Spaniard employed a superb service game to dominate, securing the quarter-finals spot after a decisive straight-sets victory.

In a major upset, Jack Draper toppled Novak Djokovic with a hard-fought victory, stretching through two hours and 35 minutes. Draper's resilience paid off as he clinched the match via a tie-break in the deciding set.

In other matches, top seeds Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, and Elena Rybakina powered through to the quarter-finals, each demonstrating remarkable skill and tenacity on the California courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

