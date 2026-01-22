Manchester City's Expensive Overhaul Faces Unexpected Setbacks
Manchester City has invested over $500 million in rejuvenating its team but struggles persist. Recent defeats against Manchester United and Bodø/Glimt reveal squad weaknesses despite heavy spending. Injuries, lack of depth, and management decisions contribute to current challenges as City battles for Premier League dominance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-01-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 13:19 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Manchester City's ambitious spending spree of over $500 million has yet to pay immediate dividends, as the team struggles to regain its status as England's top club.
Despite significant investments, recent losses have exposed weaknesses in a squad grappling with injuries and insufficient depth, raising questions about management strategies.
As City battles to close the gap in the Premier League standings, the pressure mounts on Pep Guardiola to find solutions amid ongoing challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Six more soldiers succumb to injuries, taking death toll in road accident in J-K's Doda to 10: Officials.
Galthie’s Radical Squad Overhaul Signals New Strategy for France
Sports Showdowns: Injuries, Trades, and Triumphs
Titans' New Coach, NBA Injuries, and Tennis Triumphs: A Sports Roundup
J-K: Paratrooper succumbs to injuries as search ops continue in Kishtwar; hideout busted