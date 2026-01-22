Left Menu

Manchester City's Expensive Overhaul Faces Unexpected Setbacks

Manchester City has invested over $500 million in rejuvenating its team but struggles persist. Recent defeats against Manchester United and Bodø/Glimt reveal squad weaknesses despite heavy spending. Injuries, lack of depth, and management decisions contribute to current challenges as City battles for Premier League dominance.

London | Updated: 22-01-2026 13:19 IST
Manchester City's ambitious spending spree of over $500 million has yet to pay immediate dividends, as the team struggles to regain its status as England's top club.

Despite significant investments, recent losses have exposed weaknesses in a squad grappling with injuries and insufficient depth, raising questions about management strategies.

As City battles to close the gap in the Premier League standings, the pressure mounts on Pep Guardiola to find solutions amid ongoing challenges.

