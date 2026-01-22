Gujarat Giants Bolster Squad with Jintimani Kalita
Gujarat Giants signed Jintimani Kalita as a replacement for Titas Sadhu in the Women's Premier League. At 22, Kalita joins the team from Mumbai Indians after Sadhu's injury. Despite being a recent addition, Sadhu, who transferred from Delhi Capitals, could not play any matches this season.
In a strategic move on Thursday, Gujarat Giants signed pacer Jintimani Kalita as a replacement for the injured Titas Sadhu for the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL). The 22-year-old Kalita, who departs Mumbai Indians, will join the Giants for a sum of Rs 10 lakh.
Titas Sadhu, despite being a new recruit from Delhi Capitals, is yet to debut this season. Her premature exit due to injury prompted the team to bring in Kalita, who has an experience of playing 13 WPL matches.
Kalita's arrival at the Giants camp is expected to reinforce their lineup for the rest of the season. Both the franchise and their fans are keenly anticipating how Kalita's induction will impact the team's performance.
