McLaren's Strategic Hold-off for Maximum 2026 F1 Car Performance

In a strategic move, McLaren has opted to delay the unveiling of their new Formula One car until the second or third day of pre-season testing in Barcelona. This decision aims to extend their development period amid the sport's substantial regulation changes.

Held behind closed doors and without media access, the tests at the Circuit de Catalunya mark the first simultaneous appearance of all 2026 cars, including newcomers Cadillac. McLaren's Principal, Andrea Stella, highlighted the 'unprecedented' workload faced by his team, noting the complete redesign undertaken over the past 20 months.

Stella maintained that last season's review affirmed their strategic approach, with champion drivers Norris and Piastri remaining equals in their quest for the title. Further tests are scheduled in Bahrain before the Australian season opener on March 8, as McLaren and other teams navigate the new regulatory landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)