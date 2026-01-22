Stan Wawrinka's Epic Battle at Melbourne Park

In an exhilarating display of skill and determination, Stan Wawrinka triumphed in his final Australian Open appearance on Thursday. The three-time Grand Slam champion overcame French opponent Arthur Gea in a grueling 4-6 6-3 3-6 7-5 7-6(10-3) showdown at Melbourne Park.

Wawrinka, who announced his retirement plans for 2026, demonstrated his enduring talent and mental strength despite his advancing age. The 40-year-old Swiss star rallied back from a set down, drawing on the support of an enthusiastic crowd to level the match after the second set.

Despite losing the third set, Wawrinka's tenacity showed as he forced a deciding fifth set that saw him clinch victory. With a blend of experienced play and youthful vigor, he won the tiebreak, marking his first progression to the third round since reaching the quarter-finals in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)