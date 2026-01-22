Left Menu

Stan Wawrinka's Epic Battle at Melbourne Park

Stan Wawrinka, the three-time Grand Slam winner, secured a thrilling victory against Arthur Gea in a marathon five-set match at his final Australian Open. The Swiss veteran showcased his mental resilience, advancing to the third round for the first time since 2020 amid roaring support.

In an exhilarating display of skill and determination, Stan Wawrinka triumphed in his final Australian Open appearance on Thursday. The three-time Grand Slam champion overcame French opponent Arthur Gea in a grueling 4-6 6-3 3-6 7-5 7-6(10-3) showdown at Melbourne Park.

Wawrinka, who announced his retirement plans for 2026, demonstrated his enduring talent and mental strength despite his advancing age. The 40-year-old Swiss star rallied back from a set down, drawing on the support of an enthusiastic crowd to level the match after the second set.

Despite losing the third set, Wawrinka's tenacity showed as he forced a deciding fifth set that saw him clinch victory. With a blend of experienced play and youthful vigor, he won the tiebreak, marking his first progression to the third round since reaching the quarter-finals in 2020.

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

