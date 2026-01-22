Left Menu

Tennis Titans Triumph: Drama Unfolds at Australian Open Day 5

The fifth day of the Australian Open witnessed thrilling victories as top players like Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, and Naomi Osaka advanced. Highlights included Stan Wawrinka's marathon win and upsets by Maddison Inglis and Xinyu Wang. Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz also secured commanding wins.

The intense matches on the fifth day of the Australian Open were nothing short of spectacular, with several top-seeded players demonstrating their prowess. Novak Djokovic smoothly moved into the third round, maintaining his quest for another Australian Open title. Iga Swiatek also advanced, showcasing her determination to claim her first major title in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, seasoned player Stan Wawrinka wowed the crowd with a five-set marathon win over the young Arthur Gea. His experience shone through in a match that had spectators on the edge of their seats. Additionally, Elena Rybakina and Naomi Osaka continued their winning streaks, each securing hard-fought victories.

Unexpected triumphs added to the drama, with Maddison Inglis and Xinyu Wang defeating higher-ranked players and moving forward in the competition. With several thrilling matches still ahead, the Australian Open remains a focal point for tennis enthusiasts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

