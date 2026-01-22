Bangladesh Voices Security Concerns, Declines T20 World Cup Venue in India
The Bangladesh Cricket Board, backed by their interim government, has decided against participating in the T20 World Cup in India due to unresolved security concerns. Despite the ICC's refusal to relocate the matches, Bangladesh insists on an alternate venue, citing inadequate security assurances from India.
In a bold move, Bangladesh has confirmed its decision to abstain from participating in the T20 World Cup in India, citing unaddressed security concerns. Asif Nazrul, adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, announced on Thursday that the government will not reverse its stance despite discussions with the ICC.
The announcement followed a meeting in Dhaka consisting of key cricketing figures such as BCB President Aminul Islam and several prominent national players. They underscored that neither the ICC nor the Indian government has successfully mitigated their security anxieties.
Amidst tense diplomatic ties, Bangladesh's decision is rooted in recent security incidents and the BCCI's removal of player Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL. The Bangladeshi government calls for alternative venues like Sri Lanka, emphasizing their players' dedication to the sport despite these geopolitical strains.
If ICC fails to accommodate us, it will be significant loss to world cricket and failure for host country: Nazrul.
