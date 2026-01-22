Bangladesh's Bold Move: Boycotting T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh has refused to send its national cricket team to the T20 World Cup in India, citing security concerns and the ICC's refusal to change the venue. Despite the ICC's reassurances, Bangladesh stands firm, paving the way for Scotland to replace them. The decision has sparked controversy within the cricketing community.
In a surprising turn of events, Bangladesh has decided not to participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup in India, standing by its concerns about security risks despite the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to reject the country's request for a venue change. This move effectively opens the door for Scotland to take Bangladesh's spot in the tournament, as per the current team rankings.
Bangladesh's stance comes after their sports advisor, Asif Nazrul, reviewed the ICC's assessment and found it unsatisfactory. The decision emerged post a meeting involving national team players, where the prevailing sentiment was that the ICC had failed to adequately address their security apprehensions. Bangladesh had until Thursday to confirm their participation or face replacement by Scotland.
While the ICC maintains there are no credible threats to the safety of players, Bangladesh stresses the importance of ensuring the well-being of its team and fans. Former cricket personalities, including ex-captain Tamim Iqbal, have voiced the need for prioritizing player welfare, which remains a contentious topic within the Bangladeshi cricket administration and its government's policies.
