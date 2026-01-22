Rugby's Greatest Rivalry: Springboks vs. All Blacks to Conclude in Baltimore

The much-anticipated rugby clash between South Africa and New Zealand, dubbed as Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, will culminate with a fourth test match in Baltimore, United States, on September 12, as announced by officials.

This fixture is part of a broader tour that includes three test matches in South Africa. The teams will compete at distinguished venues such as Johannesburg's Soccer City stadium, which boasts a seating capacity of 94,000.

With an eye on the future, and as the U.S. prepares to host the 2031 Men's and 2033 Women's Rugby World Cups, World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin emphasized the strategic importance of showcasing top-tier rugby in key American cities to bolster the sport's popularity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)