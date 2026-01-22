Left Menu

Rugby's Greatest Rivalry: Springboks vs. All Blacks to Conclude in Baltimore

The celebrated rugby rivalry between South Africa and New Zealand will end with a fourth test in Baltimore on September 12. World Rugby is leveraging this game to promote the sport in the U.S., a market set to host the 2031 Men's and 2033 Women's Rugby World Cups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:18 IST
The much-anticipated rugby clash between South Africa and New Zealand, dubbed as Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, will culminate with a fourth test match in Baltimore, United States, on September 12, as announced by officials.

This fixture is part of a broader tour that includes three test matches in South Africa. The teams will compete at distinguished venues such as Johannesburg's Soccer City stadium, which boasts a seating capacity of 94,000.

With an eye on the future, and as the U.S. prepares to host the 2031 Men's and 2033 Women's Rugby World Cups, World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin emphasized the strategic importance of showcasing top-tier rugby in key American cities to bolster the sport's popularity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

