In a bid to mend post-match tensions, Morocco's King Mohammed VI emphasized the enduring spirit of African fraternity after the contentious Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal. The match concluded with Senegal clinching victory following a heated penalty dispute.

Controversy arose when Senegalese players briefly exited the field in protest against a VAR decision awarding a penalty to Morocco. Following their return, Senegal managed to secure a 1-0 win in extra time. This incident led to clashes between Senegalese fans and Moroccan security forces.

King Mohammed VI expressed regret over the "deplorable actions" but reassured that the historic bonds between Morocco and Senegal remain unaffected. In response to the incidents, both the Confederation of African Football and FIFA promised to investigate and respond accordingly.

