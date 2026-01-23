Left Menu

Sabalenka's Resilience Shines in Thrilling Australian Open Match

Aryna Sabalenka secured a hard-fought victory against Anastasia Potapova in the Australian Open, overcoming inconsistent play and saving vital set points to win in two thrilling tiebreak sets. The match underscored Sabalenka's resilience and determination as she advances to the tournament's fourth round.

Melbourne | Updated: 23-01-2026 09:24 IST
  Australia

Aryna Sabalenka demonstrated remarkable resilience on Friday as she battled past Anastasia Potapova to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. Despite struggles with inconsistent form, the top-seeded player prevailed in two intense tiebreak sets, securing a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7) victory.

Sabalenka's path to victory was fraught with challenges; she narrowly escaped losing the first set after Potapova leveled the tiebreaker at 3-3. However, Sabalenka fought back, clinching the set with a decisive backhand down the line. The second set followed a similar pattern, with Potapova rallying to level scores at 4-4 before Sabalenka ultimately secured the win in another tiebreak.

In her post-match interview, Sabalenka praised Potapova's performance, highlighting the tenacity required to triumph in such a competitive encounter. Known for her victories in previous years, including titles at the Australian and U.S. Opens, Sabalenka's current tournament run continues to showcase her competitive spirit and skill.

