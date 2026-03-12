PSG's Stellar Attack Masks Fragile Defense in Crucial Win

Paris Saint-Germain's formidable attack was on display as the team secured a 5-2 win against Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 matchup. The late goals achieved by PSG effectively masked another poor defensive performance.

PSG's defense has become a point of concern, having let in 12 goals in their last seven games, including three at home. Chelsea equalized for the first time in the match due to oversights in PSG's backline, with left-back Nuno Mendes and right-back Malo Gusto implicated in defensive mistakes.

Further scrutiny lies with PSG's goalkeeping situation. Matvei Safonov, who took over from Lucas Chevalier, has yet to fill the shoes of the acclaimed Gianluigi Donnarumma. Despite the victory, PSG must address their defensive issues to maintain their strong position in European competitions.