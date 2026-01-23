South Africa's T20 World Cup Prospects: Injuries, Performances, and Key Players

Former all-rounder Chris Morris expressed both delight and concern regarding the performances and injuries of South African cricketers in the ongoing SA20 league, which serves as preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Injuries have forced South Africa to make squad changes, with Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs replacing Tony De Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira. Key players like David Miller and Lungi Ngidi have also faced challenges going into the World Cup.

Morris underscored the importance of man management and noted that spinners could play a pivotal role. He praised Keshav Maharaj and George Linde's contributions and looked forward to their impact on the T20 World Cup stage.