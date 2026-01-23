Left Menu

Young Talent Dominates at National Billiards Championships

Young S Shrikrishna secured a spot in the semifinals of the National Billiards Championships by defeating top seed Dhruv Sitwala. Semifinals will feature Shrikrishna against Siddharth Parikh, and reigning champion Sourav Kothari against Rayaan Razmi. Aarav Sancheti triumphed in the sub-junior category, continuing his winning streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahadurgarh | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:53 IST
Young Talent Dominates at National Billiards Championships

In an electrifying match at the National Billiards Championships, Young S Shrikrishna emerged victorious against fellow PSPB cueist Dhruv Sitwala in the quarterfinals on Friday. Shrikrishna, at 25 and a former champion, outplayed Sitwala in a tight contest, winning 4-3, and earning a place in the semifinals against Siddharth Parikh.

Parikh, from RSPB, comfortably defeated Rishabh Thakkar of Maharashtra 4-1. Meanwhile, reigning champion Sourav Kothari is set to face young Rayaan Razmi in the other semifinal after overcoming Brijesh Damani 4-2. Razmi secured his semifinal spot with a win against Dhvaj Haria by a similar margin.

In the sub-junior category, Aarav Sancheti retained his dominance as he edged out Rahul Williams 320-316 for the title. This victory marked Sancheti's second at the Nationals, bolstering his prospects for a quadruple trophy sweep.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Talks: Ukraine and Russia Clash Over Donbas Territory

High-Stakes Talks: Ukraine and Russia Clash Over Donbas Territory

 Global
2
Political Fallout Over VB-G RAM G Act Funding Raises Centre-State Tensions

Political Fallout Over VB-G RAM G Act Funding Raises Centre-State Tensions

 India
3
French Navy Intercepts 'GRINCH' Tanker in Sanctions Investigation

French Navy Intercepts 'GRINCH' Tanker in Sanctions Investigation

 France
4
Supervity AI to Launch World's First AI GCC Hub in Mumbai

Supervity AI to Launch World's First AI GCC Hub in Mumbai

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026