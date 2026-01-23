Young Talent Dominates at National Billiards Championships

In an electrifying match at the National Billiards Championships, Young S Shrikrishna emerged victorious against fellow PSPB cueist Dhruv Sitwala in the quarterfinals on Friday. Shrikrishna, at 25 and a former champion, outplayed Sitwala in a tight contest, winning 4-3, and earning a place in the semifinals against Siddharth Parikh.

Parikh, from RSPB, comfortably defeated Rishabh Thakkar of Maharashtra 4-1. Meanwhile, reigning champion Sourav Kothari is set to face young Rayaan Razmi in the other semifinal after overcoming Brijesh Damani 4-2. Razmi secured his semifinal spot with a win against Dhvaj Haria by a similar margin.

In the sub-junior category, Aarav Sancheti retained his dominance as he edged out Rahul Williams 320-316 for the title. This victory marked Sancheti's second at the Nationals, bolstering his prospects for a quadruple trophy sweep.

(With inputs from agencies.)