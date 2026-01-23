Young Talent Dominates at National Billiards Championships
Young S Shrikrishna secured a spot in the semifinals of the National Billiards Championships by defeating top seed Dhruv Sitwala. Semifinals will feature Shrikrishna against Siddharth Parikh, and reigning champion Sourav Kothari against Rayaan Razmi. Aarav Sancheti triumphed in the sub-junior category, continuing his winning streak.
In an electrifying match at the National Billiards Championships, Young S Shrikrishna emerged victorious against fellow PSPB cueist Dhruv Sitwala in the quarterfinals on Friday. Shrikrishna, at 25 and a former champion, outplayed Sitwala in a tight contest, winning 4-3, and earning a place in the semifinals against Siddharth Parikh.
Parikh, from RSPB, comfortably defeated Rishabh Thakkar of Maharashtra 4-1. Meanwhile, reigning champion Sourav Kothari is set to face young Rayaan Razmi in the other semifinal after overcoming Brijesh Damani 4-2. Razmi secured his semifinal spot with a win against Dhvaj Haria by a similar margin.
In the sub-junior category, Aarav Sancheti retained his dominance as he edged out Rahul Williams 320-316 for the title. This victory marked Sancheti's second at the Nationals, bolstering his prospects for a quadruple trophy sweep.
(With inputs from agencies.)
