Blazing Heat Challenges Players at Australian Open
Players at the Australian Open faced intense heat, with temperatures climbing to 40 degrees Celsius. Defending women's champion Madison Keys won her match quickly, while fans and players managed the heat with water and sunscreen. The tournament's heat policy offered some relief as conditions worsened.
The Australian Open witnessed players striving hard against a blistering sun as temperatures soared to an anticipated 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday at Melbourne Park. Both players and fans prepared to combat the heat with essentials like water and sunscreen.
Play began earlier to utilize the cooler morning hours, yet soaring conditions awaited as defending women's champion Madison Keys took the center court by 10:30 a.m. She managed a swift victory over Czech Karolina Pliskova, ending the match in just 75 minutes.
The tournament operates under a stringent heat policy, pausing matches if necessary as conditions worsen. Additional measures were advised for attendees, including hydration and using misting fans scattered throughout the venue.
