Searing Heat and High Drama: Australian Open's Thrilling Seventh Day

On the seventh day of the Australian Open, scorching temperatures and high-stakes matches combined to craft a day of enthralling drama on the courts of Melbourne. Defending champion Jannik Sinner battled both cramps and his opponent Eliot Spizzirri to claim victory in a grueling encounter that extended close to four hours.

As the mercury soared, officials were compelled to suspend play on outer courts due to the oppressive heat, while the roof was closed at Rod Laver Arena. This decision provided some relief to players and spectators alike, allowing the intense competition to continue in a slightly more bearable environment.

Italian contender Luciano Darderi and American Amanda Anisimova triumphed in their respective matches, advancing to the last 16. Their victories were set against a backdrop of resilience, as temperatures touched 40 degrees Celsius, challenging both players and staff at the iconic tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)