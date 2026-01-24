Left Menu

Searing Heat and High Drama: Australian Open's Thrilling Seventh Day

The Australian Open faced intense heat on its seventh day, affecting play and leading to suspension on outer courts. Defending champion Jannik Sinner overcame cramps in extreme conditions to secure his spot in the last 16, while Luciano Darderi and Amanda Anisimova also advanced amid challenging circumstances.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On the seventh day of the Australian Open, scorching temperatures and high-stakes matches combined to craft a day of enthralling drama on the courts of Melbourne. Defending champion Jannik Sinner battled both cramps and his opponent Eliot Spizzirri to claim victory in a grueling encounter that extended close to four hours.

As the mercury soared, officials were compelled to suspend play on outer courts due to the oppressive heat, while the roof was closed at Rod Laver Arena. This decision provided some relief to players and spectators alike, allowing the intense competition to continue in a slightly more bearable environment.

Italian contender Luciano Darderi and American Amanda Anisimova triumphed in their respective matches, advancing to the last 16. Their victories were set against a backdrop of resilience, as temperatures touched 40 degrees Celsius, challenging both players and staff at the iconic tournament.

