All-American Showdown: Tennis Stars Spice Up Podcast With Pre-Match Banter

Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula are taking their tennis rivalry off the court and onto their podcast, promising a dash of pre-match banter. The duo, who co-host 'The Player's Box' with fellow athletes Jennifer Brady and Desirae Krawczyk, are gearing up for an all-American clash at the Australian Open's last 16.

Keys, who successfully defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-3, revealed there had been light-hearted tension over a proposed bet. Pegula's bet involves Keys eating an unusual apple pie with cheese, which Keys adamantly refused. The podcast will capture this playful dynamic, aiming to entertain their audience with a fresh 'trash talk' segment.

Pegula, fresh off a victory against Oksana Selekhmeteva with a score of 6-3 6-2, expressed no concerns about facing her podcast partner. Both are seasoned competitors who manage to separate their professional drive from their personal bond, prioritizing fun and camaraderie before and after their matches.