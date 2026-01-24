Left Menu

Generational Legacy: The Spectacle of the Republic Day Parade

Lt Amit Choudhary, a second-generation army officer, prepares for the Republic Day Parade, inspired by his father who participated in 1990. Capt Samira Z Buttar, Capt Ahaan Kumar, and Capt Harshita Raghav also share familial military legacies. The event will showcase India's military prowess, integrating both human and technological components.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 17:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a touching tribute to family legacy and national pride, Lt Amit Choudhary will lead a contingent during the Republic Day Parade, reminiscing about his father's participation in the same prestigious event in 1990.

Amid preparations, Capt Samira Z Buttar and Capt Harshita Raghav highlight their deep-rooted military heritage, echoing a common narrative among participants whose families span multiple generations of army service.

The parade promises a grand display of India's defense capabilities with cutting-edge technologies and traditional marching bands, represented by diverse groups from different regiments and units of the Indian Army.

(With inputs from agencies.)

