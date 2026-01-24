Generational Legacy: The Spectacle of the Republic Day Parade
Lt Amit Choudhary, a second-generation army officer, prepares for the Republic Day Parade, inspired by his father who participated in 1990. Capt Samira Z Buttar, Capt Ahaan Kumar, and Capt Harshita Raghav also share familial military legacies. The event will showcase India's military prowess, integrating both human and technological components.
- Country:
- India
In a touching tribute to family legacy and national pride, Lt Amit Choudhary will lead a contingent during the Republic Day Parade, reminiscing about his father's participation in the same prestigious event in 1990.
Amid preparations, Capt Samira Z Buttar and Capt Harshita Raghav highlight their deep-rooted military heritage, echoing a common narrative among participants whose families span multiple generations of army service.
The parade promises a grand display of India's defense capabilities with cutting-edge technologies and traditional marching bands, represented by diverse groups from different regiments and units of the Indian Army.
(With inputs from agencies.)