Digital Arrest Scam Cracked: Delhi Police Bust International Fraud Ring

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police have arrested eight individuals and frozen Rs 2.08 crore in connection with a 'digital arrest' scam that targeted an elderly NRI couple, defrauding them of over Rs 14 crore. The scam has connections extending to Cambodia and Nepal, authorities revealed on Saturday.

The intricate operation spanned multiple states, resulting in arrests in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha. The accused had been operating a complex network of fraud, impersonating law enforcement agencies to syphon off victims' funds into mule bank accounts, police officials detailed.

The case emerged when a 77-year-old woman in South Delhi's Greater Kailash was tricked into transferring the vast sum under threats and digital coercion. The investigation continues to trace remaining funds and identify further conspirators, highlighting the scam's international and organized nature.