Controversial Bail of Swiss Bar Owner Sparks Italian Protest

Italy protested against the release of Jacques Moretti, owner of the Swiss bar where a deadly fire occurred, criticizing the court's bail decision. Six Italians died and 10 were injured. Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed outrage, while victims' families fear evidence might disappear. Moretti promises cooperation with authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 17:53 IST
The Italian government has formally protested the decision to release Jacques Moretti, owner of a Swiss bar where a tragic New Year's Day fire claimed 40 lives, on bail. In response, Italy recalled its ambassador to Switzerland, underscoring tensions between the two nations.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni strongly criticized the court's decision to release Moretti, stating that it disrespected the victims' memories. Six of those who died in the inferno were Italians. The Italian administration is pressing for respectful judicial proceedings, reflecting the gravity of the situation.

The fire, which also injured over 100 people, has left families of the victims worried about the potential compromise of crucial evidence. Though released on bail, Moretti has been required to adhere to multiple conditions, including routine check-ins with Swiss police. The Morettis claim they are committed to cooperating with ongoing investigations.

