Political Tensions Ignite in West Bengal: Allegations and Flames
Suvendu Adhikari, Opposition Leader in West Bengal Assembly, accused the ruling TMC of orchestrating a conspiracy to eliminate opposition voices after a fire destroyed a BJP leader's house. Adhikari questioned the local administration's response and vowed legal action if investigations do not progress.
In a fiery exchange of accusations, Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has alleged a deep conspiracy by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) following a fire that obliterated the home of a local BJP leader in Bankura district.
Adhikari, visiting the charred remains of Tapas Barik's residence at Onda, claimed the TMC was attempting to snuff out opposition voices, fearing Barik's influence could bolster the BJP's support. He asserted the blaze, which razed the home around 2 am on January 22, was a targeted act.
The lack of a rapid response from forensic teams, coupled with delays in basic relief provision by local authorities, has further fueled Adhikari's criticisms. Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty refuted the claims, blaming lack of housing funds from the central government for the dilapidated state of homes.
