Chess Drama Unfolds at Tata Steel Tournament: Gukesh's Unimaginable Blunder

In a dramatic turn of events at the Tata Steel chess tournament, world champion D Gukesh suffered an unexpected setback as he committed an unimaginable blunder against Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusatorov, leading to his defeat on Saturday.

Top-seeded Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi, however, benefited from a similar oversight by Matthias Bluebaum of Germany, salvaging half a point in what seemed a lost game.

As round six concluded with numerous thrilling encounters, Nodirbek Abdusattorov is leading with 4.5 points. He is closely followed by Javokhir Sindarov, with several others, including Hans Moke Niemann, Vincent Keymer, D Gukesh, and Arjun Erigaisi, trailing behind.