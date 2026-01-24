Left Menu

Chess Drama Unfolds at Tata Steel Tournament: Gukesh's Unimaginable Blunder

World champion D Gukesh made a significant blunder against Nodirbek Abdusatorov, resulting in his defeat during the Tata Steel chess tournament. Meanwhile, Arjun Erigaisi drew his match due to an oversight by his opponent, Matthias Bluebaum. With seven rounds remaining, Abdusatorov leads the pack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wijkaanzee | Updated: 24-01-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events at the Tata Steel chess tournament, world champion D Gukesh suffered an unexpected setback as he committed an unimaginable blunder against Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusatorov, leading to his defeat on Saturday.

Top-seeded Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi, however, benefited from a similar oversight by Matthias Bluebaum of Germany, salvaging half a point in what seemed a lost game.

As round six concluded with numerous thrilling encounters, Nodirbek Abdusattorov is leading with 4.5 points. He is closely followed by Javokhir Sindarov, with several others, including Hans Moke Niemann, Vincent Keymer, D Gukesh, and Arjun Erigaisi, trailing behind.

