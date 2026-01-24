Left Menu

Arsenal's Triumph: Chelsea's WSL Streak Stalled by Beth Mead's Brilliance

Chelsea's quest for a seventh consecutive Women's Super League title was thwarted by Arsenal, as Beth Mead's stellar performance led to a 2-0 victory. With Chelsea trailing the league leaders by six points, Arsenal climbs closer to title contention, breaking a long-standing away league win drought against Chelsea.

Chelsea's pursuit of another Women's Super League title hit a major roadblock as Arsenal, led by an impressive performance from Beth Mead, secured a commanding 2-0 victory.

Mead catalyzed the win by scoring a brilliant goal and assisting another, moving Arsenal closer to the top of the standings and intensifying the title race.

Chelsea, typically dominant, found themselves vulnerable after Mead's opener, failing to recover despite late efforts, marking their second league loss this season.

