Arsenal's Triumph: Chelsea's WSL Streak Stalled by Beth Mead's Brilliance

Chelsea's pursuit of another Women's Super League title hit a major roadblock as Arsenal, led by an impressive performance from Beth Mead, secured a commanding 2-0 victory.

Mead catalyzed the win by scoring a brilliant goal and assisting another, moving Arsenal closer to the top of the standings and intensifying the title race.

Chelsea, typically dominant, found themselves vulnerable after Mead's opener, failing to recover despite late efforts, marking their second league loss this season.

