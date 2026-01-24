Augsburg Shocks Bayern Munich in Dramatic Upset

Bayern Munich faced a surprising setback at their home ground, falling 2-1 to Augsburg in a riveting Bundesliga encounter. The loss, Bayern's first this season, ended their impressive streak of securing points in every league match since March last year.

The match began favorably for Bayern as Hiroki Ito put the hosts ahead with a header in the 23rd minute from a corner by Michael Olise. However, the team failed to capitalize on further scoring opportunities, even as Robin Fellhauer's attempt hit the crossbar for Augsburg.

In the second half, Augsburg turned the tide with Arthur Chaves equalizing in the 75th minute, followed by Han-Noah Massengo's decisive winning goal six minutes later. The victory is a significant morale booster for Augsburg, who were hovering near the bottom of the table prior to this stunning upset.

