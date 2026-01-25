Left Menu

Tragedy in Gaza: A Father's Heartbreaking Farewell

In Gaza, a father mourns the tragic loss of his son, Mohammad, killed by an Israeli strike while seeking firewood amidst harsh winter conditions. Israel disputes the claims, asserting targeted militant action. The ongoing conflict has claimed over 480 Palestinian lives, including nine children dead from the cold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 25-01-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 00:59 IST
In the midst of Gaza's lingering conflict, a tragic scene unfolds at Shifa Hospital. A father, Yusuf Zawara, intensely denies the death of his son, Mohammad, who lay bloodied in the morgue as the latest in a string of casualties.

Mohammad, 15, and his cousin were reportedly targeted during an Israeli strike while searching for firewood amidst Gaza's freezing winter, amidst Israel's denial of targeting children. Gaza's Health Ministry claims over 480 Palestinian deaths since the conflict reignited, complicated by debates over casualty records.

As both sides present different narratives, the harsh reality for Gaza's civilians, worsened by frigid conditions, remains undeniable. The conflict's human toll is underscored by the deaths of nine children from the cold, further highlighting the crisis's dire humanitarian aspect.

