Young Talent: Oliver Solberg on the Verge of Rally History
Oliver Solberg is set to make history as the youngest Monte Carlo Rally winner. The 24-year-old driver, representing Toyota, holds a significant lead going into the final stages. A thrilling moment saw him slide into a snow-covered field due to icy conditions but managed to stay on course.
As the rally prepares for its final leg, Solberg's Toyota teammates Elfyn Evans and Sebastien Ogier are closely trailing, with challenging conditions expected in the closing stages. The rally features the iconic Col de Turini, known for its hairpin turns and steep drops.