Young Talent: Oliver Solberg on the Verge of Rally History

Oliver Solberg is set to make history as the youngest Monte Carlo Rally winner. The 24-year-old driver, representing Toyota, holds a significant lead going into the final stages. A thrilling moment saw him slide into a snow-covered field due to icy conditions but managed to stay on course.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 01:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 01:18 IST
In an impressive display of skill and determination, Sweden's Oliver Solberg is poised to become the youngest-ever winner of the Monte Carlo Rally. The 24-year-old Toyota driver ended Saturday's penultimate leg with a commanding 59.3-second lead.

Despite a dramatic moment when he slid on ice, veering into a snow-covered field before regaining control, Solberg remains focused on securing his historic win. Should he succeed, he will break the age record previously held by his teammate Sebastien Ogier.

As the rally prepares for its final leg, Solberg's Toyota teammates Elfyn Evans and Sebastien Ogier are closely trailing, with challenging conditions expected in the closing stages. The rally features the iconic Col de Turini, known for its hairpin turns and steep drops.

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

