Young Talent: Oliver Solberg on the Verge of Rally History

In an impressive display of skill and determination, Sweden's Oliver Solberg is poised to become the youngest-ever winner of the Monte Carlo Rally. The 24-year-old Toyota driver ended Saturday's penultimate leg with a commanding 59.3-second lead.

Despite a dramatic moment when he slid on ice, veering into a snow-covered field before regaining control, Solberg remains focused on securing his historic win. Should he succeed, he will break the age record previously held by his teammate Sebastien Ogier.

As the rally prepares for its final leg, Solberg's Toyota teammates Elfyn Evans and Sebastien Ogier are closely trailing, with challenging conditions expected in the closing stages. The rally features the iconic Col de Turini, known for its hairpin turns and steep drops.