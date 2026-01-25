Sabalenka's Australian Open Streak: Mastering the Tiebreak
Aryna Sabalenka triumphed in a tense match against Canadian Victoria Mboko, advancing to the Australian Open quarter-finals for the fourth consecutive time. Mboko challenged Sabalenka in the second set, but the Belarusian's impressive tiebreak performance secured her victory in Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena.
Aryna Sabalenka demonstrated her prowess as a tiebreak expert, defeating Canadian newcomer Victoria Mboko 6-1, 7-6(1) at the Australian Open quarter-finals, marking her fourth consecutive advancement to this stage.
Sabalenka powered through the initial set in a swift 31 minutes but encountered resistance when Mboko staged a comeback, turning the second set into a display of youthful vigor and skill. The Belarusian praised the teenager's determination.
Despite Mboko's spirited efforts, Sabalenka's tiebreak supremacy remained unchallenged as she sealed the match confidently, setting the stage for her next encounter against either Iva Jovic or Yulia Putintseva.
(With inputs from agencies.)
