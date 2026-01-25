Left Menu

Tennis Titans Triumph at the Australian Open's Eighth Day

Day eight of the Australian Open saw Iva Jovic defeat Yulia Putintseva, advancing her to the quarter-finals, while Aryna Sabalenka overcame Victoria Mboko, marking her 20th consecutive tiebreak win at a Grand Slam. Notable matches for top seeds add to the action-packed day at the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 09:04 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 09:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On the eighth day of the Australian Open, 18-year-old Iva Jovic delivered an impressive performance, defeating Yulia Putintseva 6-0, 6-1. This victory set her up for a quarter-final match against the current world number one, Aryna Sabalenka.

In another significant match, Aryna Sabalenka faced off against 19-year-old Victoria Mboko and won 6-1, 7-6(1), thereby completing her 20th consecutive tiebreak victory in Grand Slam matches, surpassing even the record of Novak Djokovic.

The day was filled with thrilling encounters, as top seeds took to the courts. Matches included Carlos Alcaraz against Tommy Paul and, later, Alexander Bublik facing Alex de Minaur, ensuring the day was packed with high-stakes tennis action.

