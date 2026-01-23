Golfers Teed Off at American Express: Mixed Results on Fairway

At the American Express tournament in La Quinta, California, Indian-origin golfers found themselves battling tough competition and challenging courses. Akshay Bhatia delivered a commendable performance with a 4-under 68, positioning him nearer to the top, while Sudarshan Yellamaraju and Sahith Theegala lagged behind following their initial rounds.

Scottie Scheffler made headlines with a flawless 9-under 63 round, placing him a shot behind leaders Min Woo Lee and Pierceson Coody. Coody and Lee both scored impressive 10-under 62s, setting the pace for the tournament across multiple course formats known for their varying challenges.

The American Express showcases a unique format where players rotate between three courses. This design, promoting an aggressive playstyle, frequently results in standout performances such as Scheffler's, who demonstrated exceptional skill despite hitting only five of 14 fairways, notably chipping in for birdie at his only missed green.

(With inputs from agencies.)