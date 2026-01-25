Left Menu

Thrilling Day at Australian Open: Alcaraz and Jovic Advance

The eighth day of the Australian Open saw intense competition, with Carlos Alcaraz and Iva Jovic making headlines by advancing to the quarter-finals. Alcaraz bested Tommy Paul, while Jovic became the youngest female player to reach the quarters without losing a set since Venus Williams in 1998.

The Australian Open saw a day full of excitement as players battled under the sun. Carlos Alcaraz, the world number one, secured a quarter-final spot after defeating American Tommy Paul in a gripping match. The Spaniard's victory marks his 14th Grand Slam quarter-final appearance, setting a record for players under 23.

In women's singles, Iva Jovic showcased her talent by cruising past Yulia Putintseva with an impressive 6-0, 6-1 win, earning a place in the quarter-finals against Aryna Sabalenka. Jovic, at 18, is the youngest to reach such a stage without dropping a set since Venus Williams in 1998.

Aryna Sabalenka also impressed, defeating Victoria Mboko to maintain her streak of 20 consecutive Grand Slam tiebreak victories. As top seeds faced off on Rod Laver Arena, the Australian Open continued to deliver thrilling tennis action.

