Perth Scorchers Clinch Sixth Big Bash Title with Dominant Win

The Perth Scorchers won their sixth Big Bash League title with an impressive six-wicket victory over Sydney Sixers. Star performances from David Payne and Mitch Marsh played a crucial role. The Sixers were bowled out for 132, and the Scorchers chased the target efficiently for a memorable win.

Updated: 25-01-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:41 IST
The Perth Scorchers emerged as Big Bash League champions once again by defeating the Sydney Sixers in a decisive six-wicket triumph at Perth Stadium. This victory marks their sixth title, showcasing the team's continued dominance and strategic excellence in the tournament.

The Scorchers displayed remarkable bowling skills by restricting the Sixers to just 132 runs. Key contributions came from pacemen David Payne and Jhye Richardson, who claimed three wickets each, setting the stage for a controlled chase.

In response, Mitch Marsh led the charge with a crucial 44 from 43 balls, while Josh Inglis's unbeaten 29 ensured a smooth finish to their innings. The Scorchers' impressive performance leaves a lasting impact as they prepare for future international engagements.

