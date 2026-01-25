Left Menu

Jaiswal's Selective Play Raises Eyebrows in Mumbai Cricket Circles

Yashasvi Jaiswal, an Indian cricket star, was not selected for Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Delhi due to perceived selective participation in games. His absence from both T20I and World Cup squads has led to criticism, with MCA officials citing unresponsiveness to queries about his availability.

Updated: 25-01-2026 20:30 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal, a prominent Indian opener, has stirred controversy by missing Mumbai's last Ranji Trophy league match against Delhi. An official from the Mumbai Cricket Association revealed that Jaiswal has been selectively participating, prompting his exclusion from the game.

Despite being out of the current Indian T20I squad and lacking participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup, Jaiswal's absence from domestic cricket conflicts with the BCCI's directives for national players to engage in domestic matches when not on international duty. The MCA official highlighted Jaiswal's lack of responsiveness to inquiries regarding his availability.

Playing only one Ranji match this season with a notable performance, Jaiswal appeared more frequently in white-ball competitions. Meanwhile, Siddhesh Lad continues as Mumbai's captain due to Shardul Thakur's injury with the squad ready to face Delhi at BKC Ground.

