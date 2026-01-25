Jaiswal's Selective Play Raises Eyebrows in Mumbai Cricket Circles

Yashasvi Jaiswal, a prominent Indian opener, has stirred controversy by missing Mumbai's last Ranji Trophy league match against Delhi. An official from the Mumbai Cricket Association revealed that Jaiswal has been selectively participating, prompting his exclusion from the game.

Despite being out of the current Indian T20I squad and lacking participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup, Jaiswal's absence from domestic cricket conflicts with the BCCI's directives for national players to engage in domestic matches when not on international duty. The MCA official highlighted Jaiswal's lack of responsiveness to inquiries regarding his availability.

Playing only one Ranji match this season with a notable performance, Jaiswal appeared more frequently in white-ball competitions. Meanwhile, Siddhesh Lad continues as Mumbai's captain due to Shardul Thakur's injury with the squad ready to face Delhi at BKC Ground.

