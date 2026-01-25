Champion Celebrations: Padma Awards 2026 Honor Sports Pioneers

The Padma Awards 2026, announced on Republic Day eve, celebrated exceptional achievements in sports. Esteemed personalities from various sports were recognized for their contributions over many years.

Vijay Amritraj, a tennis trailblazer, earned the Padma Bhushan. Known for breaking new ground in Indian tennis during the 1970s and 1980s, his influence paved the way for future players. His remarkable record, such as reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals, made him a revered athlete.

Rohit Sharma was awarded the Padma Shri for his incredible cricket feats, including clinching two ICC titles. Harmanpreet Kaur, Savita Punia, and Baldev Singh also received honors for their roles in elevating cricket, hockey, and coaching. These prestigious awards underscore the athletes' enduring impact on Indian sports.