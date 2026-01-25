Celebrating Champions: Padma Awards Honor India's Sporting Legends

Tennis icon Vijay Amritraj, alongside World Cup-winning captains Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur, were among the notable sportspersons acknowledged in India's 2026 Padma Awards, announced recently.

Awarded the Padma Bhushan, Amritraj was celebrated for his influential role in globalizing Indian tennis during the amateur and early Open Era. In contrast, Rohit and Harmanpreet were among the sportstars receiving the Padma Shri, recognizing their leadership in recent landmark achievements in Indian cricket.

Additionally, the honors recognized Paralympian Praveen Kumar, hockey stalwart Savita Punia, and the late wrestling coach Vladimer Mestvirishvili for their significant contributions to sports and their exceptional achievements in their respective fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)