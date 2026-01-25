Left Menu

Celebrating Champions: Padma Awards Honor India's Sporting Legends

The 2026 Padma Awards celebrated distinguished figures in Indian sports, including tennis legend Vijay Amritraj with a Padma Bhushan, and captains Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur with Padma Shri honors. Other notable recipients were Paralympic champion Praveen Kumar, hockey star Savita Punia, and posthumously, wrestling coach Vladimer Mestvirishvili.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tennis icon Vijay Amritraj, alongside World Cup-winning captains Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur, were among the notable sportspersons acknowledged in India's 2026 Padma Awards, announced recently.

Awarded the Padma Bhushan, Amritraj was celebrated for his influential role in globalizing Indian tennis during the amateur and early Open Era. In contrast, Rohit and Harmanpreet were among the sportstars receiving the Padma Shri, recognizing their leadership in recent landmark achievements in Indian cricket.

Additionally, the honors recognized Paralympian Praveen Kumar, hockey stalwart Savita Punia, and the late wrestling coach Vladimer Mestvirishvili for their significant contributions to sports and their exceptional achievements in their respective fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

