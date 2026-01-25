Left Menu

Atletico Madrid's Commanding Victory: A Return to Form

Atletico Madrid convincingly defeated Mallorca 3-0 to reclaim third place in the Spanish league. The win positions Atletico three points ahead of Villarreal, who lost to Real Madrid. Key contributions from Alexander Sorloth and Thiago Almada secured Atletico's first multi-goal match of the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 25-01-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a striking display of dominance, Atletico Madrid surged back to third place in the Spanish league with a 3-0 triumph over Mallorca. The victory was a first in six games where Atletico managed to score multiple goals, showcasing a promising upturn in form.

Alexander Sorloth opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, marking his fourth goal of the season. The lead was doubled in the 75th minute due to an unfortunate own-goal by Osasuna defender David López. Atlético's commanding performance was sealed by Thiago Almada in the 87th minute.

Meanwhile, Villarreal's loss to Real Madrid allowed Atletico to gain a three-point advantage. A minute's silence was observed at all matches over the weekend to honor the victims of two tragic train accidents in Spain.

