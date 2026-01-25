Left Menu

Packers Hire Jonathan Gannon as Defensive Coordinator

The Green Bay Packers are hiring former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon as their new defensive coordinator. This development was reported by multiple media outlets on Sunday. The decision comes amidst various sports updates, including NFL, MLB, NBA, NCAA, NHL, and more.

The Green Bay Packers have made a definitive move to strengthen their defensive strategy by hiring Jonathan Gannon as their new defensive coordinator. The announcement, reported on Sunday, marks a significant transition for Gannon, who previously served as head coach for the Arizona Cardinals.

This decision arrives at a pivotal moment following a series of sports developments spanning across disciplines such as football, baseball, and basketball. The Packers' decision is expected to bring a fresh perspective to their defensive lineup as they aim to bolster performance in the upcoming season.

In other sports news, the Denver Broncos face a setback with quarterback Bo Nix sidelined for 12 weeks, while the New York Mets sign reliever Craig Kimbrel. NBA games are in full swing, with several key match-ups scheduled, alongside significant tennis and skiing events highlighting the weekend's sports calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

