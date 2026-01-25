Packers Hire Jonathan Gannon as Defensive Coordinator

The Green Bay Packers have made a definitive move to strengthen their defensive strategy by hiring Jonathan Gannon as their new defensive coordinator. The announcement, reported on Sunday, marks a significant transition for Gannon, who previously served as head coach for the Arizona Cardinals.

This decision arrives at a pivotal moment following a series of sports developments spanning across disciplines such as football, baseball, and basketball. The Packers' decision is expected to bring a fresh perspective to their defensive lineup as they aim to bolster performance in the upcoming season.

In other sports news, the Denver Broncos face a setback with quarterback Bo Nix sidelined for 12 weeks, while the New York Mets sign reliever Craig Kimbrel. NBA games are in full swing, with several key match-ups scheduled, alongside significant tennis and skiing events highlighting the weekend's sports calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)