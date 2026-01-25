Left Menu

Thrilling Sports Updates: Tennis, NFL, NHL, NBA, and MMA Highlights

Recent sports highlights include Coco Gauff advancing to the Australian Open quarter-finals, the Packers hiring Jonathan Gannon as their DC, the Mets signing Craig Kimbrel, Bo Nix's 12-week sideline, and the Blue Jackets ending the Lightning's point streak. Also, Justin Gaethje kickstarted a new UFC TV era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 22:27 IST
A wave of exhilarating sports news took center stage with American tennis star Coco Gauff continuing her dominance over Karolina Muchova, advancing to yet another Australian Open quarter-final. Gauff, the third seed, showcased her resilience by clinching a three-set win, further enhancing her perfect record against the Czech player.

In the NFL, the Green Bay Packers have reportedly decided on ex-Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon for their new defensive coordinator role. Gannon replaces Jeff Hafley, who transitions to head coach for the Miami Dolphins. Meanwhile, the MLB's New York Mets are poised to bring reliever Craig Kimbrel onboard with a minor league deal.

The sporting world also saw the Columbus Blue Jackets break Tampa Bay's 15-game point streak, storming to an 8-5 victory with a standout performance by Mason Marchment. In MMA, Justin Gaethje impressively defeated Paddy Pimblett, marking a triumphant start to the UFC's new TV era, setting the stage for a potential fight against champion Ilia Topuria.

