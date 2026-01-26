Left Menu

Ravi Bishnoi's Remarkable Spin Revival

Ravi Bishnoi reflects on his comeback to the Indian T20 team, emphasizing the hard work he put into refining his bowling lengths after a difficult IPL season. Bishnoi seized his opportunity against New Zealand, playing a crucial role in India's victory with precise bowling and removing key batsmen.

Updated: 26-01-2026 10:49 IST
Ravi Bishnoi
  • Country:
  • India

Ravi Bishnoi has turned his T20 World Cup aspirations around following a year of hard work and introspection. The young wrist-spinner focused on fine-tuning his lengths after struggling in the past IPL season, managing only nine wickets in 11 matches, leading to his release by the Lucknow Super Giants.

Bishnoi's perseverance paid off when Rajasthan Royals secured him for Rs 7.20 crore at this year's auction. He was thrust into action during India's T20I series against New Zealand due to an injury to Washington Sundar. Bishnoi seized the opportunity, delivering impressive figures of 2/18, dismantling New Zealand's middle order.

Reflecting on his performance, Bishnoi acknowledged the challenges and limited opportunities in the Indian spin lineup. He credited his time playing domestic matches for improvements, while also praising India's batting, particularly Abhishek Sharma's impressive form.

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

