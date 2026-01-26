Musetti's Masterclass: A Riveting Journey to the Quarters

Lorenzo Musetti, the fifth seed, showcased a masterful performance at the Rod Laver Arena, defeating American Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5, 6-4. This victory propels Musetti into the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time, setting the stage for a high-stakes match against Novak Djokovic.

Displaying remarkable resilience, Musetti overcame a grueling five-set battle with Tomas Machac in the previous round, showing no signs of fatigue as he expertly dismantled Fritz's powerful serve. His authoritative play and artistic finesse shone towards the end of the second set, allowing him to clinch three games in a row and break early in the third set, intensifying pressure on Fritz.

Ninth seed Fritz struggled against the 23-year-old Musetti's skillful gameplay, trying valiantly to keep pace. Ultimately, Musetti sealed his victory with style, paving the way for a thrilling encounter with 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic, who advanced after Jakub Mensik withdrew due to injury.