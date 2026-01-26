Tennis Extravaganza: Upsets and Triumphs at Australian Open Day Nine

Day nine of the Australian Open served up a feast of exhilarating tennis and stunning outcomes, as Italian fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti bested American Taylor Fritz, securing his place to battle against the formidable Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

In a powerful display, American Amanda Anisimova triumphed over China's Wang Xinyu, marking her first appearance in the Melbourne Park quarter-finals. Meanwhile, fellow American Jessica Pegula delivered a standout performance by eliminating defending champion Madison Keys.

The intensity on the courts was palpable as other major players like Sabalenka, Alcaraz, and Djokovic advanced, while Medvedev's exit shocked onlookers. Fans and players alike are eagerly anticipating the upcoming matches as the tournament intensifies.