Left Menu

Tennis Extravaganza: Upsets and Triumphs at Australian Open Day Nine

The ninth day of the Australian Open featured thrilling victories and surprising upsets. Italian Lorenzo Musetti defeated American Taylor Fritz to face Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, American Amanda Anisimova reached her first Melbourne quarter-finals. Jessica Pegula ousted defending champion Madison Keys, advancing further in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 10:55 IST
Tennis Extravaganza: Upsets and Triumphs at Australian Open Day Nine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Day nine of the Australian Open served up a feast of exhilarating tennis and stunning outcomes, as Italian fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti bested American Taylor Fritz, securing his place to battle against the formidable Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

In a powerful display, American Amanda Anisimova triumphed over China's Wang Xinyu, marking her first appearance in the Melbourne Park quarter-finals. Meanwhile, fellow American Jessica Pegula delivered a standout performance by eliminating defending champion Madison Keys.

The intensity on the courts was palpable as other major players like Sabalenka, Alcaraz, and Djokovic advanced, while Medvedev's exit shocked onlookers. Fans and players alike are eagerly anticipating the upcoming matches as the tournament intensifies.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
2
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026