Race for 2030 World Cup Final: Spain vs. Morocco

In a bold move, Spanish Football Federation President Rafael Louzan declared Spain's intention to host the final of the 2030 World Cup, set to be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. Morocco, however, is preparing to contest this ambition with its Grand Stade Hassan II in Casablanca.

The newly constructed stadium in Morocco, boasting an impressive capacity of 115,000, is envisioned to be either the largest or second-largest in the world, according to Jorge Betancor from Populous, the design company overseeing its construction. The stadium is part of a larger $10 billion rail network expansion planned to coincide with the tournament.

Despite the optimistic developments in Morocco, challenges remain, as highlighted by the disturbances during the recent Africa Cup of Nations match. Louzan emphasized Spain's extensive organizational experience, pointing to Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu and Barcelona's Camp Nou as potential sites for the prestigious final.

