Left Menu

Race for 2030 World Cup Final: Spain vs. Morocco

Rafael Louzan, President of the RFEF, announced Spain's bid to host the 2030 World Cup final in competition with Morocco's Grand Stade Hassan II. The decision rests with FIFA, with Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu and Barcelona's Camp Nou as Spanish contenders. Morocco's new stadium is the Africa Cup of Nations' potential highlight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:46 IST
Race for 2030 World Cup Final: Spain vs. Morocco
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, Spanish Football Federation President Rafael Louzan declared Spain's intention to host the final of the 2030 World Cup, set to be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. Morocco, however, is preparing to contest this ambition with its Grand Stade Hassan II in Casablanca.

The newly constructed stadium in Morocco, boasting an impressive capacity of 115,000, is envisioned to be either the largest or second-largest in the world, according to Jorge Betancor from Populous, the design company overseeing its construction. The stadium is part of a larger $10 billion rail network expansion planned to coincide with the tournament.

Despite the optimistic developments in Morocco, challenges remain, as highlighted by the disturbances during the recent Africa Cup of Nations match. Louzan emphasized Spain's extensive organizational experience, pointing to Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu and Barcelona's Camp Nou as potential sites for the prestigious final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026