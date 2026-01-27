Champions League Group Phase Reaches Thrilling Climax

With the curtain set to fall on the Champions League group phase on Wednesday, excitement mounts as 30 out of the 36 competing clubs remain in contention for progression. After 126 matches yielding 426 goals, only Arsenal and Bayern Munich have secured their places in the last 16, boasting an untarnished record thus far.

Six automatic spots in the top eight are still in play, involving high-stakes encounters among teams like Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Chelsea. A premiere match-up sees Paris St Germain hosting Newcastle United, both teams level in points and looking to avoid the peril of playoffs, with further drama unfolding as several clubs scramble to leap over the elimination line.

With past champions Benfica and Ajax at risk of exit, the final night unfolds dramatic scenarios for dodging elimination and capturing playoff seeding. Clubs like Inter Milan and Juventus have secure playoffs but seek better seeding, while others rally for survival in a thrilling conclusion to the group phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)